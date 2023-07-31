Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih Gets Eliminated From Rohit Shetty's Stunt Reality Show

New Delhi: Hosted by Rohit Shetty, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' is a stunt-based reality show known to capture the boundless human capacity and the spirit of daredevilry. While all the contestants gave their best shot, fear got the better of Anjum Fakih and she got eliminated in the show’s third week. Fakih got bested by Aishwarya Sharma.

Anjum’s journey began with a thrilling chopper-related stunt that fuelled her resolve to earn the crown of the ultimate khiladi. She was fortunate to have her friend Ruhi Chaturvedi by her side for most of the stunts in the premiere week. The two most nerve-wracking stunts they performed were the see-saw challenge and the car and trolley stunt. Although she couldn’t give her best in the latter owing to anxiety, she voiced her take on battling it over the years. Anjum shone in the next stunt in which she bravely faced her fear of reptiles and snakes as she unlocked herself with keys hidden in boxes filled with phobia-inducing creatures. All the contestants and the host applauded her focus and composure with which she won this challenge. In her last water-based stunt on the show, Anjum was bested by Aishwarya Sharma. Throughout her tryst with the show, Anjum encountered various challenges that brought her commendable willpower to the spotlight.

Bidding farewell to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Anjum Fakih said, “As I reflect on the incredible journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, I realise that every moment was charged with determination. Throughout the show, I discovered so much about myself and learned how to take control of my mental space. These valuable lessons will stay with me for a lifetime. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the viewers and my fellow contestants who supported me throughout this thrilling adventure. Their encouragement meant the world to me, and I hope I have made them proud. A special thanks to the amazing Rohit sir, whose mentorship unlocked my potential. His belief in us gave us the strength to face every challenge even with fear coursing through our minds. This show marks a turning point in my life; it has been an unforgettable experience that I will forever hold dear.”



