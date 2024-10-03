Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Hits Back At Asim Riaz After He Abuses Him

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra and Aism Riaz’s war of words continue after the latter won the title of the show. Asim was thrown out of the show after bragging about his stardom and his viral video faced a massive flak. After winning the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 show, Karan in one of his interviews mentioned how Asim had all the potential to win the show. Asim dropped a cryptic post and age shamed the TV star, “This d*** head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40.”

And now Karan has strongly reacted and hit back at Asim for age shaming and abusing him in the classiest way possible,” Too much steroid hit your brains, expect confirmed annihilation…!, I don’t think you were schooled to understand this ‘Brah”.

This d***k head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) October 1, 2024

Karan in his interview with DNA had mentioned how Asim was stupid to participate in a show and then indulge in an argument with Rohit Shetty. He even mentioned he feels bad for his fans. Karan even added,” He's living in his bubble that this fandom is forever. He thinks that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions.”

Asim gained fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 13.