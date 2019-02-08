हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
khatron ke khiladi 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty and Bharti Singh get a makeover

This time around, the contestants had to face yet another challenge thrown at them by the stunt master.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty and Bharti Singh get a makeover

New Delhi: In popular reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', the contestants have witnessed various avatars of host Rohit Shetty. One of it being the notorious side of him which keeps every contestant motivated and enthusiastic. 

This time around, the contestants had to face yet another challenge thrown at them by the stunt master. He challenged Harsh Limbachhiya and Punit Sharma for a crucial task.

While four of them went for the task, Harsh and Punit were blindfolded and asked to give a makeover to Bharti Singh and Shamita Shetty. As Harsh and Punit combat their ways to complete the task, will a makeover change their equations, or will it add as a dose of laughter to the intense competition?  

 

