khatron ke khiladi 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Shamita Shetty's wild-card entry leaves Bharati insecure?

Will the contestants succumb under the new pressure?

File photo

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is into its fourth week and the competition is intensifying with each passing week. To toughen the competition for the contestants, Bollywood’s famous actress Shamita Shetty will be coming on the show as a wild-card entrant.  Known for her fitness, her entry will be a surprise to all the contestants in the show.

Punit, Aly and Harsh will be seen getting totally smitten by this Bollywood beauty and the boys will not leave any stones unturned to try and impress her. Harsh Limbachiyaa will be seen going out of his way to motivate Shamitha which will leave Bharati fuming. 

Her insecurity will further increase when her husband Harsh gives Shamita the nickname of 'Shamu' and goes on to appreciate her for her beauty and grace.

According to sources present on the shoot, "Shamita’s entry in the show surprised all the Khiladi's and infused a sense of insecurity within all of them. Known to be a fighter with a winners attitude, Shamita's presence will keep everyone on their toes."

Will the contestants succumb under the new pressure?

khatron ke khiladi 9, Shamita Shetty, Bharati, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rohit Shetty
