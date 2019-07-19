Khloe Kardashian reveals why she doesn't 'hate' Tristan Thompson

Washington: American reality star Khloe Kardashian opened up about how she really feels about her ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares a daughter, True Thompson. Earlier this week, an Instagram user posted side-by-side photos of Tristan and True.

"I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True is starting to look just like him," the social media user`s post read. The `Keeping Up With The Kardashians` star decided to set the record straight about her feelings towards her ex.

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes, but I won`t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I`m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that money to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She`s beautiful," she wrote in the comments section.

While her intentions were pure, the 35-year-old star comment was quickly deemed hypocritical. "Okay but Jordan made a mistake and they`re holding her accountable for it and they keep hating on her especially khole sic so why she being a hypocrite," responded one Instagram user."But why does she have that energy towards Jordyn lmao. Jordyn fucked up once and Tristan f-ked up multiple times," wrote another, referencing Tristan's several cheating scandals."Khloe clearly has time to hate based on the way she's ignorantly and unabashedly attacked Jordyn," wrote another.

Khloe also took to her Instagram story to spread the message."Hate no one, no matter how much they`ve wronged you. Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you`ve been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone," her post read.

In addition, she shared a few words of wisdom from author Anthony Douglas Williams."We are here to heal, not harm. We are here to love, not hate. We are here to create, not destroy," the post read.

The reality star and the athlete broke up earlier this year following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods. However, the two have continued to remain civil for the sake of their daughter, reported E! News.

For instance, they came together to celebrate their little one's first birthday, and Tristan praised Khloe on her birthday, by sharing a post on social media. Khloe has opened up about remaining peaceful with her ex for the sake of their child before.

She had explained why she still stayed with him for their daughter`s birth after he made headlines over a separate cheating scandal days before."Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can," she tweeted after footage from True`s birth aired in November.

Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February after his cheating scandal with Jordyn.