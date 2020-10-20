'Khul Ke Nacho' say dance experts Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan on Zee Café's new show 'Dance With Me'

New Delhi: It's official! This festive season, the dancing divas and absolute sensations – Shakti and Mukti Mohan will be seen donning a new hat. That's right! In Zee Café's all-new show, 'Dance With Me', the Mohan sisters will set the floor ablaze as the celebrity dance experts. Rumour has it that the talented duo will jazz things up engaging with fans via fun hook step sessions.

So, here's an exclusive opportunity to brush up those moves as Shakti and Mukti take center stage every week. Inviting viewers with 'khul ke nacho' as the clarion call, the show is set to launch on 25th October airing every Sunday at 10PM on Zee Café and 10 AM on Zee TV, November 1st onwards along with Zee5.

Confirming the buzz doing the rounds, Shakti and Mukti Mohan on their Instagram made the official announcement today. Sharing the happy news with her fans and followers, Shakti unveiled the foot-tapping promo that features professional dancers and people from all walks of life grooving to the peppy beats. The track, created by ace composer Mayur Jumani, mixes popular Bollywood numbers that are sure to get you grooving as you break free and make way for happiness this festive season.

Speaking about the announcement, the reality TV superstar and dance maestro Shakti Mohan said, “Nothing compares to the feeling of dancing your heart out. I believe it to be the most beautiful emotion that truly elevates happy moments in our lives. Both Mukti and I feel an instant rush of positivity and energy boost whenever we're on stage and it we're super excited to be a part of Zee Café's latest show Dance With Me. We have put a lot of heart and soul in curating the best performances that are sure to set you dancing in your living rooms and we hope the viewers enjoy watching the show as much as we did in being a part of it.”

To this, her sister and dance partner Mukti Mohan added, “Growing up, dance has always been an intrinsic part of our lives. Both Shakti and I share a passion for dance that goes beyond words and we can't wait to celebrate the joy dancing together with our fans truly unleashing the spirit of 'khul ke nacho' on Zee Café's Dance With Me. This being one of the most interactive show's at present, we're super excited to directly engage with dance enthusiasts through fun hook steps and performances that both entertain and inspire.”

Catch the full promo here:

All dance and pure entertainment, the show will feature some of the best performances along with a special segment that will give budding dancers a platform to showcase their moves! Stay tuned.

So, get ready to rock n' roll and spend we-time with the ultimate dance extravaganza – Dance With Me starting 25th October, Sundays at 10 PM on Zee Café, 10 AM on Zee TV, 1st November onwards and streaming on ZEE5.