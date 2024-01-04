New Delhi: In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor take center stage, sharing personal stories that touched the hearts of many. The theme of personal experiences continued to unfold, as the Kapoor sisters opened up about the untimely demise of their beloved mother, the legendary actor Sridevi.

As host Karan Johar delved into the conversation, emotions ran high, revealing the raw and unfiltered side of the Kapoor family. Reflecting on the grief that followed her mother's passing, Khushi Kapoor candidly admitted, "When it happened, it took me a while to accept it. I wasn't crying all the time; I was just confused and lost."

Johar, no stranger to personal loss, shared his own journey of processing the grief of losing his father, Yash Johar, in 2004. Khushi resonated with his experience, expressing how she, too, felt a profound sense of confusion and loss during that challenging period.

Revisiting the fateful night of Sridevi's demise, Janhvi Kapoor recalled her younger sister, Khushi, being a remarkable pillar of strength. "When I got the call, I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I barged into her room howling. The minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She sat next to me, started comforting me, and I've never seen her cry about it since."

Khushi Kapoor, in her own words, revealed the emotional turmoil she faced, stating, "I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone." This sentiment reflects the strength and resilience displayed by the young Kapoor sister during a time of immense grief.

The Kapoor sisters' appearance on Koffee with Karan showcased not only their glamour but also their authenticity and vulnerability. The unfiltered stories and genuine emotions shared by Janhvi and Khushi won the hearts of viewers, making this episode a poignant and memorable chapter in the show's history.