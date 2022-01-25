हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kirron Kher scolds 'India's Got Talent 9' contestant for vomiting coloured water, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah left in splits

Kirron Kher scolds &#039;India&#039;s Got Talent 9&#039; contestant for vomiting coloured water, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah left in splits

NEW DELHI: Reality talent show 'India's Got Talent 9', which went air recently, has been keeping its fans hooked with its entertaining content. The show features contestants showcasing various kinds of talents from singing, dancing to aerial acts. 

However, this time a contestant left the judges highly disgusted with his performance of preparation of unique water. 

A contestant named Manish Shah entered the stage and said that he was selling golas. When Badshah asked him the price for one gola, he said Rs 200 a piece. Badshah was astounded at the price and asked for the reason behind it. Manish said that he prepared the syrups in a 'unique' way.

Manish begins his preparation and drinks two different liquids, first red and one green in colour. He then drinks a jug full of water. He seemingly regurgitates out a jug full of green-coloured water. He then goes on to drink another jug of water, and then spits out red-coloured water.

However, Kirron Kher was not too okay watching the performance and nixed it midway by pressing the buzzer. She says, "Yahaan baith kar tumhari pink, blue, green colour ki ulti hum nahi dekh sakte." 

"Yeh Rs 200 mein ultiyaan bech raha hai. Limit hai. Suit-boot pehen ke," she exclaimed. Kirron then sums up her feeling using Punjabi phrase, "Durr phitte muh". Badshah too decides to crack a joke watching Manish's performance and says, "Itna toh main regular nahi nikalta jitna aap muh se nikaal rahe ho."

Meanwhile, other judges including Badshah, Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir, and show host Arjun Bijlani are left in splits.

