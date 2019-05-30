Kit Harington is 'proud' of checking into rehab

Washington: 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington is nothing but proud of his decision to get help, as he continues to recover from stress and alcohol use at a rehab. The 32-year-old actor, who played Jon Snow in 'GoT', has been at a health retreat in Connecticut for about a month. He checked in weeks before the HBO Drama series` finale episode aired on May 19.

While he continues to recover from his health issues, a source told Page Six that the actor has "nothing but pride for his decision." "If seeing Kit get help can help anyone struggling, that`s fantastic. There`s no shame at all to this," the source asserted.

To deal with stress, negative emotions, and alcohol use, Harington is undergoing psychological coaching, cognitive behavioural therapy and is also practising mindful meditation at the facility, Page six reported on Wednesday. A source close to Harington revealed that the end of `GoT` "really hit Kit hard."

"He realized 'this is it -- this is the end', it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? He's in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet," the source said," the source said.

The source also asserted that while Harington is focusing on his health, his wife Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow`s Wildling companion Ygritte in the Drama series, is being "extremely supportive." She is understood to be in the UK. After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the finale season of the show concluded on 19th May. Harington was associated with the series from the very first episode which featured on HBO back in 2011.