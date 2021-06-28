KKK 11: Arjun Bijlani gets nostalgic, shares dancing video with Shweta Tiwari! – Watch

New Delhi: Seems like the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi-11 had a gala time in Cape Town, South Africa. Well, atleast the pictures and videos shared by the celebrities on their respective social media handles say so.

Recently, popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani has shared a cute yet hilarious video of himself along with another contestant Shweta Tiwari from the adventure reality show.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “I have taught her a lot of MY versions of CRAZY .. right shweta."

In the video, the duo can be seen dancing on an old popular song 'Na Jaane Kyun' from the film 'Chhoti Si Baat' (1976). Throughout the video, Shweta can be seen smiling and enjoying the dance while Arjun was lip syncing the song and was dancing with her.

While their fans were drooling over their cute chemistry, Shweta was quick to respond on the post.

She wrote, “Well I think I’m a good student Guruji,” with heart emojis.

The video was shot in Cape Town, where all the contestants shot for the adventure reality TV show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by director Rohit Shetty. The show which will be airing soon, and the contestant are finally back after wrapping up the shoot.

KKK- Season 11 will witness some of the most prominent faces which include - Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, and Arjun Bijlani among others.

Other contestants featuring in include- Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.