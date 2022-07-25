Know when and where to watch 74th Emmy Awards LIVE in India

New Delhi: The 74th Emmy Awards is just around the corner, and television lovers worldwide are waiting to see which of their favourite shows will take home the gold at the prestigious event in Los Angeles. As the Emmy season is heating up, Lionsgate Play is taking the South-East Asian audience a step closer to the Emmy magic as the official broadcaster of television’s most glamorous night. The awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on NBC and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 13 from 5:30 AM IST. The prestigious awards night will also stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia (8 AM MYT) and the Philippines (8 AM PHT).

Bringing the coveted awards LIVE for the first time on the platform, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate, said, "Lionsgate Play is a premium streaming platform catering to a diverse set of audiences across the globe. It’s our constant endeavor to ensure the best of entertainment for our viewers - taking this thought further, we are delighted to LIVE stream the 74th Emmy Awards across three territories - India, Malaysia and the Philippines. There have been some phenomenal performances both in front of and behind the camera. With exciting performances and glorious victories, this year is set to get more vibrant and regal.”

Maury McIntyre, President and COO, Television Academy said, “The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape, advocating for the television industry as it expands the horizons of television excellence. Through its innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster, empower and connect the diverse community of storytellers fuelling the medium while celebrating industry excellence and recognizing achievement through awards and accolades, including the coveted Emmy Award, the Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honours. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.”

Recognising the best in American programming airing between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, the nominations for the Emmy Awards were announced on the 12th of July, with Lionsgate Play series Gaslit, bagging four nominations for Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series.

The complete list of Emmy nominations, as compiled by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP, and other Academy news are available at Emmys.com.