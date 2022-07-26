NEW DELHI: It's a brand-new week of Disney+Hotstar's 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 with the couch gracing two sizzling new guests of Indian entertainment – Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. The promotional video of the show's fourth episode sends hearts fluttering as Vijay Deverakonda's cool, suave vibe compliments Ananya Pandey's fun and lively aura. The two actors come together for an exciting episode of laughter and secrets as they discuss being co-stars, new love interests and facing the challenges of fame.

The cheese in the room (hint: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in episode 2) also gets addressed as a skeptical Vijay Deverakonda says, "I am scared about where this is leading." The superstar forays into never-before-spoken waters and discloses his love interests, becoming India's heartthrob and much more.

In this episode, the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, also stirs the pot of heart matters by asking Ananya Pandey what’s brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. The conversation then moves to Vijay, who is asked when was the last time he had sex, to which he replies 'Abort'. Vijay then makes a revelation that he has 'done it in a car' and says: 'desperate times'. Karan then follows up with a question if Vijay has had a threesome? Vijay replies: 'No' but adds "Wouldn't mind", when Karan asks if he wants to be in a threesome.

'Koffee With Karan Season 7' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

Live TV