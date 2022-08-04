Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor spice up the couch!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's most talked about 'Koffee With Karan' is back with Season 7 and is running in high glory we say. The fifth episode featuring superstars – Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a delight to watch as they had absolute fun, chatting with Karan Johar about cinema, their habits and other secrets!

Aamir Khan spills the 'Koffee beans'

Karan spoke to them about various things, where Aamir shared about the wholesome nature of his family while Kareena commented on how Saif balances his relationship with his children. It was interesting to know that Aamir Khan did not listen to the script of Laal Singh Chaddha for 2 years as he never thought that an epic movie like Forrest Gump could be remade! The trio of Karan, Aamir & Karan had a gala time on Koffee With Karan, making it one of the most memorable episodes to date.

Kareena Kapoor's secret is out!

Another secret revealed on this episode was about Kareena Kapoor giving a screen test for her role in Laal Singh Chaddha! It was heartening to see how these 3 personalities engaged in one of the most heartening conversations on the chat show that has viewers hooked on it.

Koffee With Karan’s 5th episode surely had us smiling from start to finish as all the 3 icons had one of the most scintillating and entertaining conversations ever.