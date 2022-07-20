NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 7

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling dance tease on Pushpa's 'Oo Antava' song - Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 7: The teaser of the third episode was unveiled on Tuesday. Akshay Kumar made his entry in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show's debutant Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his arms. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 05:11 PM IST|Source: IANS



Mumbai: Stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, who will be seen on the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan', grooved to the popular track 'Oo Antava' from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

A clip of the two dancing on the number, originally picturised on Samantha and Allu Arjun, was shared on the Instagram page of Disney+ Hotstar.

The two guest stars of filmmaker Karan Johar's show were seen doing the hook step of the number, which was released on January 7 and currently has 272,289,880 views.

The caption of the video reads: "The cool and the killer raising temperature in the house!"

The teaser of the third episode was unveiled on Tuesday. Akshay made his entry in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show's debutant Samantha in his arms. The episode marks his third appearance on the show.

The new episode of 'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at 7 p.m.

 

Koffee With Karan season 7Akshay KumarSamantha Ruth PrabhuOo Antava songPushpaKoffee With KaranKaran Johar

