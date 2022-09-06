New Delhi: On Koffee With Karan Season 7 celebrities bring out their A-game. In the tenth episode of the season, the glamour game skyrockets as superstar Katrina Kaif graces the couch with her co-stars – the heartthrobs, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Marking the season’s first trio, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

When you are one of Indian entertainment’s most eligible actors, your relationship status is a national curiosity. Iconic host Karan Johar finally puts this curiosity to rest for us on his show by evoking a full and final response from Ishaan Khatter on his current relationship status.

“It does not matter who broke up with whom but I am currently single,” finally declared the star but not without his close friend Siddhant Chaturvedi revealing a possible reason for Ishaan Khatter’s singlehood.

"Mere saath ghumte ghumte ye bhi single ho gaya," he added.

