KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 7

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals why Ishaan Khatter is single!

The tenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will  feature – Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi; stream it on September 8th, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: On Koffee With Karan Season 7 celebrities bring out their A-game. In the tenth episode of the season, the glamour game skyrockets as superstar Katrina Kaif graces the couch with her co-stars – the heartthrobs, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Marking the season’s first trio, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

When you are one of Indian entertainment’s most eligible actors, your relationship status is a national curiosity. Iconic host Karan Johar finally puts this curiosity to rest for us on his show by evoking a full and final response from Ishaan Khatter on his current relationship status.

“It does not matter who broke up with whom but I am currently single,” finally declared the star but not without his close friend Siddhant Chaturvedi revealing a possible reason for Ishaan Khatter’s singlehood. 

"Mere saath ghumte ghumte ye bhi single ho gaya," he added. 

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the US, Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu. 

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

 

Koffee With Karan season 7siddhant chaturvediIshaan KhatterIshaan Khatter girlfriendKatrina KaifKaran JoharKoffee With Karan

