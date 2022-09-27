NewsEntertainmentTelevision
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar shares his embarrassment of NOT being invited to celeb weddings

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature – Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM; stream it on September 29th, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: After a gripping season of brewing conversations around love, family, and marriage, Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7 turns the tables in its finale episode. Four special guests from the influencer universe take over the conversation as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, invites social media sensations Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, to the couch. The four get together to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season.

Having repeatedly expressed that he hates being left out of weddings, Karan Johar finally opens up about the peer pressure of missing one. “When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?” said the host.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As guest lists in Bollywood weddings become increasingly short, for those left out, solace can be found in finding out others who did not make it to the list. “When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace,” accepted the director, candidly. 

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the US, Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu. 

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) finale this Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

