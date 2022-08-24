New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of Koffee With Karan. Some are married or dating, and others are still figuring out their status. Well, in the eighth episode of season 7, the manifestation king strikes again after his episode with Siddharth Malhotra. Are you still guessing the guests for this week? The wait is finally over as show debutant and the exceptionally talented star Kiara Advani, along with versatile actor Shahid Kapoor, grace the couch in the eighth episode. With sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur, Kiara and Shahid bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

In an interesting Bingo game, Kiara is seen revealing why she bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head. "It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene," says Kiara.

Karan immediately validates her decision to bitchslap Shahid and says, "If I were made to wait for 8 hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitchslap too."

