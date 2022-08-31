New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 is making the right kind of noise. This season has been all about the 'manifestations' on couch. From Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the season’s ninth episode, ‘action star’ Tiger Shroff graces the couch alongside his former co-star and gorgeously talented Kriti Sanon. The duo makes viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.

Tiger Shroff, for the longest time, has been fiddling with the game, is he single? However, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, the actor finally comes clean, or so we would like to believe. Sitting cool behind his coloured shades, the star finally reveals his relationship status. “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around,” admitted the star.

However, the star did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him.

“I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!” the star said.

Stay tuned and watch Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with newer segments and the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday at 12 midnight exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar