NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 7

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Varun Dhawan feels closely competitive with Alia Bhatt, says 'she's smashing big openings'!

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will  feature Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan; stream it on September 15, at 12 AM, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Varun Dhawan feels closely competitive with Alia Bhatt, says 'she's smashing big openings'!

New Delhi: Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 is candidly taking viewers a step closer to the secrets of celebrities week after week. In its eleventh episode, the conversations turn steamy as the superstar and versatile actor, Anil Kapoor and box-office heartthrob Varun Dhawan keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and competition in the industry. Delivering laughter by the dozen, the duo prove how being ‘filmi’ is what defines them best.

Varun Dhawan, a poster boy of Bollywood’s new generation and among the youngest entrants of the coveted Rs 100 Cr club, revealed why his competition is not restricted to actors alone. "The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt," said the actor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

"As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt’s smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer," said Varun Dhawan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In this episode of fun, laughter and entertainment, Varun Dhawan broached where other industry A-listers have never dared, proving why he is the new face of Bollywood.  

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 airs exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new tattletale games and the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday, 12 AM exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar 

 

Live Tv

Koffee With Karan season 7Varun DhawanAlia BhattKoffee With KaranAnil KapoorKaran Johar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction