Kritika Kamra Shares Insight On Taking Up Role On ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’: ‘I Want To Keep Growing…’

New Delhi: The series, which has already generated buzz for its unique storyline that spans across time, marks a new milestone in Kamra's career. The actor, known for her versatility in playing diverse roles, will be seen playing a cop for the first time. In a recent interview, Kamra shared her experience of taking on this new challenge and the approach she took to strike the right balance in her portrayal.

Q1. Lately you have been taking up quite unusual roles, like a gangster in Bambai Meri Jaan and now a cop in Gyaarah Gyaarah. What has inspired you to take on these complex roles?

“I want to keep growing as an actor. I have learned this craft on the job, and I want to continue doing so. To achieve that, it's crucial for me to push myself out of my comfort zone, not repeat the same roles, and take on characters that are far different from my own personality. This is why I am drawn to characters that are different from me or things I don't get to do in real life. These aspects of a script challenge me and inspire me to take on these complex roles." said kritika.

Q2. Were there specific aspects of your character that you found particularly challenging or rewarding to portray?

“Since I’m in both the past and the present in this show, the challenge was to look and behave differently but still feel like the same person. When you see Vamika in the past timeline, she’s a young, nervous police officer who’s eager to make her mark. In the present timeline, you see Vamika as an older, wiser, more confident leader of the team who now has an understanding of life and the system she works in. In both timelines, you can see how much she loves her job and wants to make her father and mentor proud. She has a very emotional journey through the show and has to always be in control of her emotions and the situation. To have this inner life but never to show in her body language was challenging and the most rewarding. Layered writing allows you to make a character as human and as real as possible, and this show gave me that.” said kritika.

She even expressed gratitude for the role, saying, “With Vamika, I got a large canvas to create a well-rounded person with a rich personal and professional life. I’m truly grateful for this opportunity."



Q3. What do you think audiences will find most compelling about the intertwining storylines and character arcs in 'Gyaarah Gyaarah’?

Kritika Kamra noted “While reading the script, I was fascinated by how these characters are connected. My character Vamika is the constant connection between Yug and Shaurya, and she’s unaware of it. The world is a small place, as they say. These characters navigate that world alone, alongside each other, without knowing that there’s something mystical that connects them. And as a reader, I waited for them to find each other. And for their lives to be better because of this connection. I hope the viewers will also root for them."

‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is a time-bending thriller that spans across time. The plot centers around the reopening of a 15-year-old cold case, sparking a series of surprising developments. Raghav Juyal stars as Yug Arya, a police officer who discovers he can communicate with a cop from the 1990s, played by Dhairya Karwa, via a mysterious walkie-talkie.

This intriguing twist sets the stage for a riveting investigation that delves into the essence of time and the potential to alter the past to reshape the present and future.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Gautami Kapoor and Harsh Chhaya, and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ tackles themes of justice, time, and the human experience.

‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ premieres on ZEE5 on August 09!