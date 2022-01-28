Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on friendship with Kapil Sharma, says 'we were shown as rivals'!

New Delhi: Popular actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek is currently seen playing various characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy show has been successful and fans adore his camaraderie with the host Kapil Sharma. But they were touted as 'rivals' at first and several reports suggested all is not well between the two.

Krushna Abhishek in an interview with Indian Express rubbished all those reports and stated how Kapil is a good friend to him. “We were shown as rivals but that never affected our friendship. I remember he was the first person to call me when my father died. We have both always stood by each other and respected each other. The thin line of friendship was always held strong. And I think that is why we are still strong together. It’s been almost four years that we are on the show and it’s still going strong,” he said.

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek were seen together on Comedy Circus among other shows.

However, Krushna did admit to a healthy professional competition. “We never had any personal issues. I think Kapil is the most talented man. He came from Punjab with no prior connection in the industry and made his mark. Just look at the body of work he has built for himself. He has proved himself time and again and we need to salute his resilience. I think he is the most impromptu man in India and I really respect him."

Adding more, he said, "When I joined him and watched him live, I was blown away. He is just brilliant."