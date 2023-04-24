Krushna Abhishek Confirms His Comeback On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Says, 'Issues Have Been Resolved'

New Delhi: Comedian Krushna Abhishek who had earlier exited The Kapil Sharma Show has confirmed that he will soon return to Kapil Sharma’s popular television comedy show. While speaking to E Times, the popular comedian said that there were several concerns related to the contract which have now been resolved so he is glad to be back.

"It's not a change of heart but a change of contract (laughs). The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back. Sapna ki entry hogi badhiya tarah se. Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par taut kar aaye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai (Sapna will have a great entry. All is well that ends well. That's how it is)," he told E Times.

"I share a long-standing relationship with the channel and the makers of the show. Woh relationship itna pure our achha hai ki ussi ki wajah se main wapas aaya (That relationship is so pure and good that I have come back because of that). I am also grateful to the audience who has been asking to bring me back on the show. I think the love of everyone and mine for those associated with the show has worked as a catalyst for my comeback (smiles)," he further added.

Krushna, who played the character of Sapna in the show had quit last year due to certain agreement issues. The Kapil Sharma Show is currently in its fourth season and airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:30 pm.