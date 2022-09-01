New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is back with this highly anticipated new season of the comedy show. However, what made news ahead of its start was exit of talented actor Krushna Abhishek. Earlier, Krushna told Pinkvilla.com that he not going to be the part of the show. Krushna confirmed, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

But, looks like you can never say 'no' in showbiz world. Krushna Abhishek was clicked with his wife Kashmera Shah recently and quizzed over his absence from The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, "Koi nahi, hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Kapil aur main pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again."

The channel or the makers are yet to comment on the same. Recently, Kapil along with the show members including Krushna, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar travelled to Canada and the US for their show Kapil Sharma Live.

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 have unveiled the cast member in brand new promo. Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarty, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Maski, Srishty Rode Gharchoddas among others will be seen on the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 will return on Sony on September 10, 2022.