Krushna Abhishek enters 'Bigg Boss 13', says proud to be known as Arti Singh's brother

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows, 'Bigg Boss'season 13 is running in its full glory. The popular show is high on the TRPs and has proved to be a buzzmaker. In the upcoming episode, 'Bigg Boss 13' will witness a family week were family members of the contestants will enter the house and meet them.

However, not with a twist. The contestants will have to either choose to meet their family members or to be captainship’s contenders. Arti Singh will be the first lucky one to meet her brother Krushna Abhishek.

In the episode, we will get to see the brother-sister duo engage in a heartfelt conversation. Krushna informs Arti that the whole family is very proud of her as she has played the game with utmost dignity.

He narrates a recent incident when he was shooting in Delhi and a few school kids addressed him as Arti’s brother. Krushna says that it was the proudest moment of his life and he is very happy that Arti has come this far in the journey.

He adds that everyone is supporting her outside the house and he wishes to see her in the finale. Later, Arti will get another pleasant surprise as Krushna’s kids get to meet her. The two kids perform a special dance to the song ‘Malhari’ specially prepared for their ‘Bua’ Arti.

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

