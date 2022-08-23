Krushna Abhishek QUITS The Kapil Sharma Show over this major reason!

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma shared his new suave look a few days back with a note about the return of his famous comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The brand new season is about to kickstart but we already have news about Krushna Abhishek not being a part of it.

According to several reports, even Bharti Singh might be seen on the show. With so much already being speculated, Krushna decided to clear the air himself. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Krushna confirmed, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

The channel or the makers are yet to comment on the same. However, the Pinkvilla report claims that the show will see some new faces and it will be presented in a completely new avatar.

Recently, Kapil along with the show members including Krushna, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar travelled to Canada and the US for their show Kapil Sharma Live.

Kapil Sharma recently posted pictures Archana Puran Singh. He wrote, "Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm @archanapuransingh #tkss #behindthescenes."

Meanwhile, comedienne Bharti Singh also reacted to the news of her quitting the show. She told Pinkvilla.com, "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too."