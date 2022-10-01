NewsEntertainmentTelevision
Krushna Abhishek to host 'Bigg Buzz' for evicted 'Bigg Boss' contestants

Bigg Boss 16 update: Salman Khan's show will be aired on Voot exclusively starting October 9.

Mumbai: Krushna Abhishek will be seen hosting a show 'Bigg Buzz', where he will be seen grilling the evicted contestants of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Salman Khan.

Krushna shared: 'Bigg Boss' has been the most loved reality show since its very first season, and I'm thrilled to be hosting 'Bigg Buzz' where I get to take the class and have some fun with the evicted contestants and share the inside news with the audience."

He added: "Ghar ke andar Bigg Boss unki class lenge, aur ghar ke bahar mein. With the new format of this show, I will take it to another level. I am looking forward to the contestants spilling the beans on the show and adding more masala and tadka to the show with my presence."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The show will be aired on Voot exclusively starting October 9.

 

