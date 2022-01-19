Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Karan Johar, tum nahi samjhogay: Director blushes as Hunarbaaz contestant gets cosy with him!

New Delhi: Filmmaker-director Karan Johar will be seen judging the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ along with Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra. The latest promo from the same shows KJo in his sassiest avatar. He however ends up blushing when a female contestant says ‘Kuch, Kuch Hota Hai Karan, tum nahi samjhogay’ and comes near his seat and starts hugging him.

The female contestant who flirts with Karan comes on stage and says, “Mein bohot kuch kehna chahti hun (I want to say a lot of things).” To which Karan responds, “Aap ko nahi kehna hai, humko sehna hai aap shuru kijiye (You don't have to say anything, we just have to bear your performance. Start your performance now).” She coyly retorts, “Kuch kuch hota hai Karan tum nahi samjhoge (Something happens to me Karan, you will not understand).”

The female contestant later goes to Karan's seat and tucks her head on his shoulder and hugs him.

Astonished Karan says, “Yahan pehli bar koi aurat itna ghusi hai (It is the first time that a woman has got so intimate with me).”

Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborthy cannot stop laughing looking at Karan.

Another contestant can be seen saying in the promo, that his talent is spitting. “Mein duniya ka sabse bada thookbaaz hun (I am India's biggest spitter),” claims the contestant.

To which the filmmaker sassily responds, “Mein aapko aa kar thappad maar du aur bolun ki yeh mera hunar hai? Ki mein thappadbaaz hun (I will come and slap you and will call that my talent. I will say that I am the biggest slapper)."

Various other interesting personalities can be seen auditioning before the judges in the promo, leaving them at loss of words and laughing.