close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya 11 July 2019 Preview: Will Rhea's plan work?

In the next episode, Sarita calls up Abhi telling him that Prachi’s mom is also crying. She tells Abhi that since they both know how each one is feeling he should speak to her. 

Kumkum Bhagya 11 July 2019 Preview: Will Rhea&#039;s plan work?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Ranbir confesses his feelings before Rhea and tells her that he loves her and not Prachi. Rhea tells him that if he really wants to date her, he will have to prove it. She tells him to fake his love to Prachi and when she falls for him, then break her heart. At first, he seems unsure about the condition but then Rhea promises to kiss him and accept his proposal if he succeeds. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sarita calls up Abhi telling him that Prachi’s mom is also crying. She tells Abhi that since they both know how each one is feeling he should speak to her. Abhi agrees to speak to Prachi’s mom but not talk about marrying her. Rhea tells her friends to get Prachi caught with drugs. This way she will leave college and her house. Will Rhea succeed in removing Prachi from her life? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya July 10, 2019 episode recap: Will Ranbir break Prachi's heart?

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa