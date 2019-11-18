Kumkum Bhagya 18 November 2019 preview: Will Abhi or Pragya be able to save Rishi?

New Delhi: In the episode, Priyanka is trapped in her own lie. The office boy testifies against her and says that she called Rishi inside the room. When her lie is revealed, she tries to mislead the court by crying and shouting that the office boy is lying. However, Pragya testifies against her and reveals that once Priyanka had threatened to kill herself if Rishi didn't marry her. Abhi thinks Pragya is using his mistake to weaken Priyanka's case. Priyanka says that she has another plan to make sure that Rishi marries her. The court states that Priyanka's allegations against Rishi are baseless.

In the next episode, Priyanka calls up Rishi and apologises to him. She says that she wants to meet him one last time and apologise to him directly. Rishi agrees to meet her for only 10 minutes. Priyanka then calls Abhi who asks her if she is at the airport. Priyanka says her flight was delayed by 3 hours. Priyanka mentions that Rishi asked to meet her. Abhi stops her from meeting Rishi. When Priyanka meets Rishi, she forces him to marry her. Will Abhi or Pragya be able to save Rishi? Stay tuned to find out.

