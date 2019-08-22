close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya 22 August 2019 Preview: Abhi to meet Prachi's mother

In the next episode, Vikram is impressed with Pragya and likes her. His meeting with her sparks a discussion in Mehra house. 

Kumkum Bhagya 22 August 2019 Preview: Abhi to meet Prachi&#039;s mother
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi and Pragya miss the opportunity of meeting each other. Rhea and Prachi have a fight in college and the Principal asks them to call their parents. Meanwhile, Pragya meets Vikram and apologises for her act at the store. Vikram, in turn, tells her that she should meet Rhea's real dad. He then shows her the picture of Rhea's father and Pragya gets the shock of her life. 

Catch a recap of the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Vikram is impressed with Pragya and likes her. His meeting with her sparks a discussion in Mehra house. Abhi’s family tells him to meet Prachi’s mother. They state that she has only heard of him all this while, she should get a chance to know how he looks, how is he like too. Vikram too urges Abhi to meet Prachi’s mom. Abhi agrees to meet Prachi’s mom, not knowing she is Pragya.

Will Abhi and Pragya finally come face to face? Did Vikram show Abhi’s photo to Pragya and reveal to her unknowingly that Abhi is Rhea’s dad? Keep watching Kumkum Bhagya to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya August 21, 2019 episode recap: Will Abhi and Pragya meet?

Must Watch

PT15M11S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day