Kumkum Bhagya 22 August 2019 Preview: Abhi to meet Prachi's mother

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi and Pragya miss the opportunity of meeting each other. Rhea and Prachi have a fight in college and the Principal asks them to call their parents. Meanwhile, Pragya meets Vikram and apologises for her act at the store. Vikram, in turn, tells her that she should meet Rhea's real dad. He then shows her the picture of Rhea's father and Pragya gets the shock of her life.

In the next episode, Vikram is impressed with Pragya and likes her. His meeting with her sparks a discussion in Mehra house. Abhi’s family tells him to meet Prachi’s mother. They state that she has only heard of him all this while, she should get a chance to know how he looks, how is he like too. Vikram too urges Abhi to meet Prachi’s mom. Abhi agrees to meet Prachi’s mom, not knowing she is Pragya.

Will Abhi and Pragya finally come face to face? Did Vikram show Abhi’s photo to Pragya and reveal to her unknowingly that Abhi is Rhea’s dad? Keep watching Kumkum Bhagya to find out.

