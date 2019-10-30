Kumkum Bhagya 29 October, 2019 Episode recap: Will Pragya meet Abhi again?

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi decides to throw a Diwali party for everyone. Rhea notices that Abhi is too happy and wants to know the reason. However, he doesn't tell her that he met her mom Pragya. Rhea forces Abhi to call and invite Prachi and family to the Diwali party. Meanwhile, Pragya is seen buying gifts for everyone including her daughter whom she has never met. Rhea calls Prachi's stalker Sanju to the party as well.

In tonight’s episode, Shahana calls up Ranbir using Prachi’s phone. Aryan answers the call and gets into an argument with Shahana. Prachi and Ranbir take the phone away to stop the fight. Prachi tells Ranbir sorry for talking rudely to him in college. Ranbir accepts her apology and smiles.

Rhea passes by and Ranbir cuts the call abruptly. When the Diwali party starts Rhea walks downstairs and meets Priyanka. Abhi also walks down and notices that they boys and men are missing. He goes to the terrace and finds Vikram and Purab there with their sons. Abhi starts complaining about women to Vikram and Purab.

When Pragya walks out everyone at home thinks she is looking pretty. Sarita asks them to hurry since the cab is already here. While walking out Madhu spills oil of Pragya’s dress by mistake. Pragya decides to stay back and clean the dress. Rishi decides to help her while Prachi and Shahana go with Sarita.

Rhea gets worried when Sanju stops answering her calls. Priyanka panics and she is worried about what will happen if Prachi shows up with Shahana to the party. Abhi tries to leave the party but Aliya stops him. She says he has an important meeting. Abhi has decided to leave and meet Pragya. Will Pragya meet Abhi again? Stay tuned to find out.

