News Wrap

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya 31 July 2019 episode preview: Will Rhea save herself from Abhi’s anger?

In the next episode, Abhi goes to the police station to speak to Nish. He asks Nish to reveal the name of the person who hired him to put drugs in Prachi’s bag.

Kumkum Bhagya 31 July 2019 episode preview: Will Rhea save herself from Abhi's anger?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Purab finds out in the hospital that Disha came for a check-up with her husband. When Aliya comes back from the hospital, Rhea takes her along to deal with the blackmailer. Nish, meanwhile, tells the cops to call Abhi as he wants to reveal the name of the person who hired him. Pragya calls Abhi and finds out that he had left his handkerchief with her at the police station. Aliya meets Nish before Abhi arrives and she warns him to not reveal Rhea's name. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi goes to the police station to speak to Nish. He asks Nish to reveal the name of the person who hired him to put drugs in Prachi’s bag. Nish gets scared and tells Abhi the truth. He tells Abhi that Rhea paid him to do so. Aliya is shocked to hear Nish say the truth. Rhea is hiding from Abhi, and panics when she hears this. Will Rhea save herself from Abhi’s anger? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Kumkum Bhagya
