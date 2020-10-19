हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya actress Zarina Roshan Khan dies, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha pay tributes

Zarina Roshan Khan played Indu Daasi in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She died on Sunday.

Kumkum Bhagya actress Zarina Roshan Khan dies, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha pay tributes
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shabirahluwalia

New Delhi: TV actress Zarina Roshan Khan, who played Indu Daasi in 'Kumkum Bhagya' died on Sunday. She was 54. According to reports, Zarina suffered a cardiac arrest. Her co-stars of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, took to social media to offer their tributes to Zarina.

Shabir posted a photo with her and wrote, "Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera." Celebs such as Shraddha Arya, Mrunal Thakur, Ankit Mohan and others also paid their tributes to Zarina Roshan Khan on Shabir's post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera 

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

"Really Shocking & extremely sad," wrote Shraddha while Mrunal reacted by saying, "Nooo." She has been a part of 'Kumkum Bhagya' before entering Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Sriti Jha, who headlines 'Kumkum Bhagya' with Shabir, shared a photo with the veteran actress and posted a heartbreak emoji. She also included a dance video of Zarina in her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

...

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

Apart from 'Kumkum Bhagya', Zarina Roshan Khan was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata'. She has a few films on her resume too. 

Kumkum Bhagya Zarina Roshan Khan Zarina Roshan Khan dies Shabir Ahluwalia Sriti Jha
