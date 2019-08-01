Kumkum Bhagya August 1, 2019 episode preview: Will Sarita makes Abhi and Pragya meet?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Aliya manages to meet Nish before Abhi, she offers him money and promises to get him out of jail soon. Therefore, Nish doesn't take Rhea's name in the drug case. Rhea, in turn, thanks Aliya for helping her out in the whole controversy. Prachi leaves for work with Ranbir, who again becomes rude towards her.

After Prachi leaves, Rhea shows up at her house to meet Pragya.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Shahana sees Rhea and says that Rhea is doing the same thing she accused Prachi of doing. She accuses Rhea of trying to steal Prachi’s mother. Pragya is with Sarita when she gets a call from Abhi. He tells her that he will meet her near a hotel in 5 minutes. Sarita says she is with Prachi’s mother so they can talk about business first and he can meet Prachi’s mother as well. Will Sarita makes Abhi and Pragya meet? Stay tuned to find out.

