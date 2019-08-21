close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 21, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya know about Abhi?

In the next episode, Pragya is sitting in Abhi’s office. He tells Pragya to meet Rhea’s father and the real Mr Mehra.

Kumkum Bhagya August 21, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya know about Abhi?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Vikram and Pallavi go for shopping and resolve their fight. Co-incidentally, Pragya also takes Sarita out for shopping and they end up at the same store. Pragya overhears Vikram's phone conversation with Abhi as he tells him that he wants to divorce Pallavi in jest. She informs this to Sarita, who then corrects her by revealing that it was Vikram Kohli and not Mr Mehra. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Pragya is sitting in Abhi’s office. He tells Pragya to meet Rhea’s father and the real Mr Mehra. He tells Pragya to meet the real Mr Mehra and scold him too. Pragya laughs at Vikram’s suggestion. Vikram decides to show her Rhea’s picture with her father on his phone. Pragya sees the picture and looks shocked. Will Pragya find out the Abhi is Rhea’s father? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on  ZEE5.

 

