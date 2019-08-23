Kumkum Bhagya August 23, 2019 episode preview: Prachi-Rhea to participate in fashion show

New Delhi: In the episode, when Vikram shows Pragya the picture of Abhi, she can't see him as it's not clear. So, he promises her that he will ensure their meeting. Both Rhea and Prachi think that this time the punishment is too harsh and it was not required to involve the parents. Both the girls try to solve the issue and tell the principal that they are now friends and everything is sorted. However, he asks them to prove it by participating in the fashion show. Rhea is averse to it while Prachi agrees.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vikram’s mother is sitting with Abhi and Vikram at home. She tells him that Vikram is right in suggesting that Abhi should meet Prachi’s mother. She thinks Prachi’s mother should know how nice a person he is since he is already so close to Prachi. Abhi agrees with her and decides to go and meet Prachi’s mother. Prachi tells Pragya that she agreed to participate in the college fashion show. How will Pragya react to this news? Stay tuned to find out.

