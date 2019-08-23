close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 23, 2019 episode preview: Prachi-Rhea to participate in fashion show

In the next episode, Vikram’s mother is sitting with Abhi and Vikram at home. She tells him that Vikram is right in suggesting that Abhi should meet Prachi’s mother. 

Kumkum Bhagya August 23, 2019 episode preview: Prachi-Rhea to participate in fashion show
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Vikram shows Pragya the picture of Abhi, she can't see him as it's not clear. So, he promises her that he will ensure their meeting. Both Rhea and Prachi think that this time the punishment is too harsh and it was not required to involve the parents. Both the girls try to solve the issue and tell the principal that they are now friends and everything is sorted. However, he asks them to prove it by participating in the fashion show. Rhea is averse to it while Prachi agrees. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here: 

In the next episode, Vikram’s mother is sitting with Abhi and Vikram at home. She tells him that Vikram is right in suggesting that Abhi should meet Prachi’s mother. She thinks Prachi’s mother should know how nice a person he is since he is already so close to Prachi. Abhi agrees with her and decides to go and meet Prachi’s mother. Prachi tells Pragya that she agreed to participate in the college fashion show. How will Pragya react to this news? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya August 22, 2019 episode recap: Will Purab and Disha meet?

Must Watch

PT3M27S

5W1H: French President Emmanuel Macron supports India on Kashmir