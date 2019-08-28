close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 28, 2019 episode preview: Will Prachi find out that she is Abhi’s daughter?

In the next episode, Prachi sees her mother sleeping in the room. She goes in and finds the photo albums all lying on the floor.

Kumkum Bhagya August 28, 2019 episode preview: Will Prachi find out that she is Abhi’s daughter?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Aliya decides to not doubt Purab but the latter hides the fact that he was with Disha. Both Pragya and Abhi miss each other. Meanwhile, Pragya decides to invite Mr Mehra for lunch to her place. Abhi feels more than happy to receive her invite. On the other hand, Aliya meets Disha, who tells her that Purab is still in love with her. Disha challenges Aliya and says that Purab never stopped loving her and she can try her best to stop him. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prachi sees her mother sleeping in the room. She goes in and finds the photo albums all lying on the floor. Prachi brings the photo albums together and keeps them in the cupboard. She shuts the cupboard and finds a photo of Abhi in his younger days in her mother’s room. Will Prachi find out that she is Abhi’s daughter? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya August 28, 2019 episode preview: Will Rishabh succeed in stopping Prithvi’s wedding?

Must Watch

PT35M2S

Pak writes letter to UN over J&K, Quotes Rahul Gandhi to back 'People Dying'