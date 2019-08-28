Kumkum Bhagya August 28, 2019 episode preview: Will Prachi find out that she is Abhi’s daughter?

New Delhi: In the episode, Aliya decides to not doubt Purab but the latter hides the fact that he was with Disha. Both Pragya and Abhi miss each other. Meanwhile, Pragya decides to invite Mr Mehra for lunch to her place. Abhi feels more than happy to receive her invite. On the other hand, Aliya meets Disha, who tells her that Purab is still in love with her. Disha challenges Aliya and says that Purab never stopped loving her and she can try her best to stop him.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prachi sees her mother sleeping in the room. She goes in and finds the photo albums all lying on the floor. Prachi brings the photo albums together and keeps them in the cupboard. She shuts the cupboard and finds a photo of Abhi in his younger days in her mother’s room. Will Prachi find out that she is Abhi’s daughter? Stay tuned to find out.

