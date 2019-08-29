close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 29, 2019 episode preview: Aliya accuses Purab of cheating on her

In the next episode, Aliya is crying and looks unhappy. She sees a car coming towards her and walks in front of it. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Purab tells Abhi about his feelings for Disha and how he wants to be with her. But he says that he can't leave Aliya like this. Abhi explains to him that he should be with the person who makes him happy. Purab gets worried about Disha thinking of what she will do if he does that. Meanwhile, Aliya accuses Purab of cheating on her. When he tries to explain his side to her, he calls her Disha mistakenly. Aliya leaves the house after hearing it. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Aliya is crying and looks unhappy. She sees a car coming towards her and walks in front of it. As the car nears her Aliya is prepared to die. However, Purab pulls her away just in time and hugs her. Aliya cries when she hugs him. The car driver stops and Disha looks out from the backseat. She sees Aliya hugging Purab and leaves. Will Disha convince him that? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

 

