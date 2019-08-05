Kumkum Bhagya August 5, 2019 episode preview: Pragya and Abhi at the same restaurant?

New Delhi: In the episode, Disha goes to the hospital for a check-up where Purab is already present as he goes to collect Aliya's reports. There, the doctor reveals that Hritik is Disha's husband. Disha doesn't meet Purab at the hospital as he leaves before. Prachi is asked to file a report on Ranbir's work.

Abhi, on the other hand, plans to meet Sarita in a cafe as he gets to know that she is with Prachi's mom.

Catch a sneak-peek of next week’s episode here:

Next week, Abhi is at the restaurant with a microphone. He is speaking to people who are standing around him in a circle. Pragya is also standing behind him in the circle. Abhi plays a game where he asks a question and anyone can raise their hand to answer. Abhi asks the crowd what they think about love. Pragya raises her hand to answer the question. While Abhi turns to see her. Will Abhi and Pragya meet at the restaurant? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.