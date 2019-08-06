close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 6, 2019 episode preview: Pragya notices Abhi at the hotel

New Delhi: In the episode, while Pragya is busy looking for Abhi, accidentally a waiter ruins her dress. Abhi meets a few fans and Pragya overhears fans talking about him. She becomes hopeful to see him there. When Ranbir offers a lift to Prachi, she declines and a fight takes place between the two. But Ranbir promises to drive slowly. When Pragya gets back to her table at the hotel, she finds Abhi singing a song for his fan. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi has just finished singing a song at the restaurant. the crowd surrounds him while Abhi still has his eyes closed. Pragya walks up to him and places her hands in Abhi’s open palms. She looks nervously at Abhi to see if he opens his eyes to see her. Will Abhi realise that Pragya is right in front of his eyes or will Pragya reveal herself to Abhi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

