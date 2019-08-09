Kumkum Bhagya August 8, 2019 episode recap: Will Abhi meet Pragya at Sarita’s house?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Prachi and Ranbir return home, Shahana asks the former whether she loves Ranbir. Aryan also feels the same about the two but both Ranbir and Prachi deny it. Abhi calls Sarita, asking her to arrange for food at Aliya's anniversary bash. He also apologises to Pragya for not being able to meet her at the restaurant. Disha gets to know about the CM giving an award to Abhi at his house. She does not want to go there but is compelled to be there as part of the CM's group.

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Aliya wakes up hoping that everyone will wish her. But as part of the surprise, no one wishes her. Aliya gets upset when Vikram congratulates her for cracking a new business deal. They all go to office after which Rhea goes to Prachi’s house to give them Aliya and Purab’s photo to put on the cake.

When they are in office, Vikram tells Abhi that he is getting an award from the CM. He says the CM will be at the party to give the award which, Prachi’s mom, Anuradha will also win. Vikram gets a call from Pragya who tells him that Sarita is unwell and won’t be able to cater to the event. Pragya even refuses to show up and collect her award.

When Aliya returns home she finds it covered in darkness. Aliya is about to put on her mobile flashlights. The lights turn on and the surprise party is revealed. Aliya is pleased and thanks Purab for the party. Purab tells her that the party was organised by Rhea.

As per Vikram’s suggestion, Pragya decides to send Prachi and Shahana for the party but the caterer will be someone else. Rhea takes Ranbi aside and asks him to woo Prachi at the party. Ranbir asks if Rhea is not worried that in making Prachi love him he could fall for Prachi too? Rhea says she knows Prachi is not Ranbir’s type.

Abhi sees the caterers and notices Sarita and Prachi’s mom, Anuradha, are not there. He goes to Vikram who reminds him that Sarita was unwell so they passed on the order. Abhi decides to go to meet Anuradha and help her take care of Sarita. Will Abhi meet Pragya at Sarita’s house? Stay tuned to find out.

