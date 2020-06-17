Kumkum Bhagya fame TV actress Shikha Singh and hubby Karan Shah welcome baby girl, share first glimpse of 'Alayna'!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shikha Singh

Popular television actress Shikha Singh and husband Karan Shah have become proud parents to a baby girl, they named 'Alayna'. Proud mommy Shikha shared a glimpse of her newborn angel on Instagram as her story. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Check it out here:

Shikha Singh was first seen in 'Left Right Left' TV show and then in Zee TV's Meri Doli Tere Angana and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan. She was later seen in Uttaran and gained recognition with 'Na Aana Is Des Laado'.

Shikha was played pivotal parts in the TV show 'Phulwa', 26/12, Adaalat, Sasural Simar Ka and Mahabharat (2013-14) in which she played the character of Shikhandi. 

She earned fame with Balaji Telefilms' daily soap 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Kundali Bhagya'. 

Congratulations to the couple!

 

Shikha SinghShikha Singh Shahshikha shahKaran ShahTV actressshikha shah babyalayna
