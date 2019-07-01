close

Kumkum Bhagya

'Kumkum Bhagya', July 1 preview: Sarita asks Abhi to marry Prachi’s mother

Sarita tells Abhi that he and Prachi’s mother would make a great couple. 

&#039;Kumkum Bhagya&#039;, July 1 preview: Sarita asks Abhi to marry Prachi’s mother
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Friday's episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Aliya scolds Rhea for putting Abhi’s event in danger. Daadi asks Aliya if she actually loves Purab. Prachi goes to Ranbir’s house to coordinate about the party. Meanwhile, Prachi goes out for shopping with Shahana and finds out that it was Ranbir’s car which threw water on her.

In tonight's episode, Pragya’s landlady, Sarita, meets Abhi outside her house. She asks him to consider her advice on getting married. Abhi says he still loves his wife. Sarita tells Abhi that he and Prachi’s mother would make a great couple. Abhi smiles and hugs the landlady. Will Abhi follow Sarita’s advice? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya previewZee Tv serial updates
