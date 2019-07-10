close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya July 10, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi get to know of Mira's feelings?

In the next episode, Sarita tells Pragya to continue talking to her. She says that way Pragya will be able to pass her time and not think about her husband more. 

New Delhi: In the episode, Vikram announces that Ranbir is joining the business. Rhea thinks of breaking up with Ranbir. Meanwhile, Prachi stops Ranbir from chasing Rhea. Then Ranbir warns Prachi to stay away from his personal matter. On the other side, Rhea notices them talking and gets angry. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sarita tells Pragya to continue talking to her. She says that way Pragya will be able to pass her time and not think about her husband more. Abhi is in tears at the party which makes Mira sad. She wipes a tear off his face a gently places her hand on his face. Abhi is surprised by Mira’s reaction and looks at her. Will he realise that Mira is in love with him? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

