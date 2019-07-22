Kumkum Bhagya July 19, 2019 episode recap: Will Abhi-Pragya talk to each other?

New Delhi: In the episode, Aliya wakes up and asks Purab to promise her that he will never leave her alone. Pragya tries to console Prachi, who is in jail. Pragya and Shahana are then told by the cops to wait outside the police station. Purab realises that if he leaves Aliya, she might have a panic attack. Abhi notices someone crying outside the police station and it's Pragya. He leaves his handkerchief there.

In tonight’s episode, Abhi enters the police station to meet the inspector. He asks the police for any way to release Prachi. The inspector tells Abhi that he needs to bring the CCTV footage from his house or bring the actual criminal himself. Prachi asks Abhi to go and console Pragya who she is sure will be crying outside.

Abhi tries to find Prachi’s mother, but Pragya is trying to make a call to Abhi, Prachi’s father. Abhi doesn’t notice Pragya and leaves to find the CCTV camera footage. Pragya wakes up next morning and finds the inspector going to Mr Mehra’s house for the camera footage.

Rhea sees the police in her house and panics. She hopes that the CCTV footage was handled. Purab goes to meet Disha and leaves her ring by her bedside by mistake. When Disha wakes she demands to know who brought her to the hospital. The doctor doesn’t reveal Purab’s name because he asked her not to do so.

Abhi is sitting in the monitor room with the forensic team. They say that there is nothing to prove Prachi’s innocence. He tells the police inspector to not bother showing up. Abhi asks to speak to the inspector while Pragya wants to speak to the forensic team. Will Abhi and Pragya end up talking to each other? Stay tuned to find out.

