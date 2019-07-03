Kumkum Bhagya July 2, 2019 episode recap: Will Pragya show up at the party?

New Delhi: In the episode, Ranbir takes a lift from Rhea to get his car back from the gym. Rhea then spots Prachi near Ranbir's car. She assumes that the two are a couple. Abhi then notices Sarita waiting for a cab and offers her a lift. When the two are in the car, Sarita tells Abhi that he should think about getting married to Prachi's mother.

Later, Aliya tries to insult Prachi as she finds her planning the anniversary party.

In tonight’s episode, Sarita asks Abhi to seriously consider her offer to marry Prachi’s mother. Abhi tells her that he still loves his wife even if he doesn’t live with her. Prachi is at Ranbir’s house till late that night where she meets Ranbir who comes home for his birthday.

Ranbir’s mother asks him to drop Prachi home. Ranbir asks Prachi to his car which she notices is the car that splashed water on her. Prachi asks Ranbir to apologise to her for what he did. Ranbir promises to apologise to Prachi but after his birthday is over. Rhea sees Prachi getting into Ranbir’s car at night and understands Prachi is dating Ranbir.

Rhea gets jealous and wonders why Ranbir proposed to her if he likes Prachi. Later, Abhi sits Ranbir down for a drink on his birthday and tells him that it is good decision to start participating in the business. Prachi tells Sarita that she has to go for Ranbir’s party but she doesn’t think he is smart enough to be in the business.

When Prachi shows up at the party everyone welcomes her and talks to her. Seeing Prachi, Abhi asks her why her mother didn’t come. He calls Prachi part of his family. This makes Rhea jealous and she decides to call Pragya to the party too so that she can make Prachi jealous.

Mira goes to talk to Abhi but is unable to tell him that she loves him. Mithali sees Mira talking to Abhi and takes her aside. She warns Mira about Aliya finding out her feeling. She says that Aliya is not only Purab’s second wife but also Aliya forced Purab to marry her. Will Pragya show up at the party after Rhea invites her? Stay tuned to find out.

