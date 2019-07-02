close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

'Kumkum Bhagya', July 2, preview: Abhi says he still loves Pragya and will not marry anyone else

Sarita meets Abhi and tells him to consider what she said about him marrying Prachi’s mom.

&#039;Kumkum Bhagya&#039;, July 2, preview: Abhi says he still loves Pragya and will not marry anyone else
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In the last episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Rhea assumes Prachi and Ranbir are dating as she sees her near his car. Abhi gives Sarita a lift and while having a conversation with him, she tells him that Prachi’s mother (Pragya) would be his perfect match. However, Abhi laughs off. Meanwhile, at home, on seeing Prachi managing the wedding anniversary party, Aliya gets angry and insults Prachi to make Rhea feel better.

In tonight's episode, Aliya tells Mira that she has forgotten the rules of being a nanny. Aliya threatens Mira that not only she will remind her of the old rules but will come up with new rules as well. Sarita meets Abhi and tells him to consider what she said about him marrying Prachi’s mom. Abhi says that he still loves his wife even though they live apart. He doesn’t want to break his wife’s heart by marrying someone else.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya previewZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

'Kumkum Bhagya', July 1, recap: Aliya decides to insult Prachi over party arrangements

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Watch Zee News ground report on Mumbai rains