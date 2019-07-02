'Kumkum Bhagya', July 2, preview: Abhi says he still loves Pragya and will not marry anyone else

In the last episode of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Rhea assumes Prachi and Ranbir are dating as she sees her near his car. Abhi gives Sarita a lift and while having a conversation with him, she tells him that Prachi’s mother (Pragya) would be his perfect match. However, Abhi laughs off. Meanwhile, at home, on seeing Prachi managing the wedding anniversary party, Aliya gets angry and insults Prachi to make Rhea feel better.

In tonight's episode, Aliya tells Mira that she has forgotten the rules of being a nanny. Aliya threatens Mira that not only she will remind her of the old rules but will come up with new rules as well. Sarita meets Abhi and tells him to consider what she said about him marrying Prachi’s mom. Abhi says that he still loves his wife even though they live apart. He doesn’t want to break his wife’s heart by marrying someone else.

