Kumkum Bhagya July 23, 2019 episode recap: Will Pragya find out about Rhea's plan?

In the episode, Abhi meets several lawyers but all refuse to take up Prachi's case. Rhea sneaks out Rs 5 lakh from home to give to the blackmailer. Abhi feels frustrated at not being able to help Prachi. In between, Ranbir decides to head to the police station and reveal that he is the real drug dealer. After Rhea gives money to the drug dealer, he tries to misbehave with her. Just then, Pragya enters the scene and saves her.

She asks Rhea as to who can be behind framing Prachi but Rhea doesn't tell the truth.

In tonight’s episode, Ranbir is put into jail but he tries joking about it by asking for a football in the prison. He hopes Abhi will save him from his father’s anger. Prachi goes to meet the person who accepted his crime. She is shocked to find Ranbir there. Ranbir tries to prove he was the drug dealer but Prachi knows he is not the criminal.

She fights with him for taking such a silly step. Ranbir asks a policewoman to take her away. Prachi even scolds the inspector, for releasing the wrong person and arresting another wrong person. Abhi and Vikram reach the police station to meet Prachi. They see Prachi free and want to meet the actual criminal.

Vikram gets angry at Ranbir and scolds him. Abhi tries to talk to him and thanks him for releasing Prachi. Vikram thinks Ranbir is taking drugs. Abhi tells Vikram that Ranbir got himself arrested for no crime. Ranbir says that he got himself arrested to remove Abhi’s disappointment. Vikram is happy hearing his son’s true intentions.

Prachi is impressed by Ranbir’s sacrifice. When she goes back home, Pragya welcomes her home. Prachi tells Pragya that they didn’t find the real criminal. Instead, another innocent person, Ranbir, got arrested. Vikram tells his wife that Ranbir is arrested. She cries thinking that this will ruin Ranbir’s future.

Rhea overhears that Ranbir got himself arrested to save Prachi and gets angry. Pragya decides to help Mr Mehra release Ranbir. Pragya goes to look for Nish the boy who was attacking Rhea. She has doubts about him and takes Shahana along to meet the principal. Will Pragya find out that Rhea is behind the whole plan? Stay tuned to find out.

