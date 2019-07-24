Kumkum Bhagya July 24, 2019 episode preview: Abhi and Pragya nab the real culprit

New Delhi: In the episode, when Prachi reaches the police station, she meets Ranbir there. She is surprised to find him there and tries to tell the cops that they have caught the wrong person in jail. Just then Abhi enters the scene with Vikram and is shocked to see Ranbir in jail. The latter tells Abhi that he did all this for him as he was really worried about Prachi.

When Rhea gets to know about Ranbir being in jail, she turns angry. Pragya wants to find out who the real culprit is and wants to get Ranbir out of jail.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi visits the house of his watchman. There he finds the photo of the watchman with his nephew, Nish. Abhi questions him about the photo and the watchman runs away. Abhi and Vikram chase after him. Pragya is waiting in the principal’s office. Nish opens the door asking for permission to enter in. Pragya and Nish notice each other and are surprised. Will Pragya and Abhi nab Nish together? Stay tuned to find out.

