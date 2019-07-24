close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya July 24, 2019 episode preview: Abhi and Pragya nab the real culprit

In the next episode, Abhi visits the house of his watchman. There he finds the photo of the watchman with his nephew, Nish. 

Kumkum Bhagya July 24, 2019 episode preview: Abhi and Pragya nab the real culprit
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Prachi reaches the police station, she meets Ranbir there. She is surprised to find him there and tries to tell the cops that they have caught the wrong person in jail. Just then Abhi enters the scene with Vikram and is shocked to see Ranbir in jail. The latter tells Abhi that he did all this for him as he was really worried about Prachi. 

When Rhea gets to know about Ranbir being in jail, she turns angry. Pragya wants to find out who the real culprit is and wants to get Ranbir out of jail. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi visits the house of his watchman. There he finds the photo of the watchman with his nephew, Nish. Abhi questions him about the photo and the watchman runs away. Abhi and Vikram chase after him. Pragya is waiting in the principal’s office. Nish opens the door asking for permission to enter in. Pragya and Nish notice each other and are surprised. Will Pragya and Abhi nab Nish together? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya July 23, 2019 episode recap: Will Pragya find out about Rhea's plan?

Must Watch

PT10M53S

Bihar floods: Water level in Kosi river likely to rise further