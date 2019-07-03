close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya July 3, 2019 episode preview: Purab expresses love for Aliya

In the next episode, Prachi is looking at a ring. Shahana sees Prachi with a ring and assumes it is a birthday gift for Ranbir. 

Kumkum Bhagya July 3, 2019 episode preview: Purab expresses love for Aliya
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Ranbir finds Prachi helping his mom in planning the bash. Then his mom asks him to drop Prachi home. She then recalls that it was Ranbir's car which had splashed water on her while walking. Ranbir tells her that he will apologise for his act after the bash is over. Rhea gets jealous after she sees Prachi sitting inside Ranbir's car. 

She plans to invite Pragya to the party to make Prachi jealous.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prachi is looking at a ring. Shahana sees Prachi with a ring and assumes it is a birthday gift for Ranbir. Shahana teases Prachi saying Ranbir is her boyfriend while Prachi is confused. Ranbir plans to have one date with Rhea to clear all her doubts and tell Rhea that he loves her. Purab and Aliya are at their anniversary party. Purab tells Aliya he loves her while Aliya cries and says she loves him too. Stay tuned to find out why Purab expresses love for Aliya.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

